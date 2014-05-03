Tennessee bankruptcy judge retiring in 2015 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee bankruptcy judge retiring in 2015

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee federal bankruptcy judge is planning to retire next year after 28 years on the bench.

Judge John C. Cook will depart the Chattanooga-based position on March 15, 2013, creating an opening for the appointed position. Cook is a former federal prosecutor appointed to the job in 1987.

The Sixth Circuit Judicial Council is currently soliciting applications from people interested in the job, which oversees bankruptcy cases in the eastern district of Tennessee.

The $183,172-a-year job is appointed for a 14-year term.

To qualify for the job, an applicant must be a member in good standing of the highest court in at least one state and engaged an active law practice for at least five years.

The council is accepting applications until May 27/

Online: http://www.ca6.uscourts.gov/internet/default.html

