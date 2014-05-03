Joe Brown's appeal going to state Court of Appeals - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Joe Brown's appeal going to state Court of Appeals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A special judge says the Tennessee Court of Appeals should decide the appeal of Joe Brown, the former TV judge who was jailed on contempt of court charges.

Brown said in court Friday that the recording of his March 24 comments in the Juvenile Court of Shelby County was "severely edited" and does not reflect what happened.

Brown was jailed after Juvenile Court officials said he caused an outburst in the courtroom while there representing a client. Brown maintains he was not out of line. On a recording provided by Juvenile Court, Brown is heard challenging the magistrate's authority.

The Shelby County Juvenile Court Clerk said the recording was only cut off in the first few seconds to delete the name of Brown's client and nothing edited afterward.

