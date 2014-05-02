TN Aquarium opens new otter exhibit Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 11:47 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, May 3, 2014 12:05 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Tennessee Aquarium welcomed a new addition, Friday morning.

The aquarium's otters were shown in their new home, River Otter Falls.

The otters were very playful for our cameras. They seemed to be enjoying their new digs.

The new exhibit gives the otters more space to play.



Jennifer Wawra, Tennessee Aquarium, "So we're giving them a lot of options to be able to display those natural behaviors that they would be doing out in the wild. Diggings, forging for food, and again playing, and you can see that in the water now."



The aquarium now has 7 otters in that exhibit.. Right now you can catch a glimpse of 4 of them.

