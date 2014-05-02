TBI looking in "incident" at Athens Police Dept. by request of p - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TBI looking in "incident" at Athens Police Dept. by request of police chief

ATHENS, TN (WRCB) - The TBI has launched an investigation of "an incident" at the Athens Police Department, by request of the police chief.
District Attorney General Steve Bebb kept the information very general, saying only the chief had a "particular matter"  he wanted looked into.
He went on to say, it's not a widespread investigation, does 'not' involve any current members in the department, and that they "don't know that anybody did anything wrong."
No further details concerning the probe have been released.
