TBI looking in "incident" at Athens Police Dept. by request of police chief Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 11:43 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 2, 2014 11:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The TBI has launched an investigation of "an incident" at the Athens Police Department, by request of the police chief.

District Attorney General Steve Bebb kept the information very general, saying only the chief had a "particular matter" he wanted looked into.

He went on to say, it's not a widespread investigation, does 'not' involve any current members in the department, and that they "don't know that anybody did anything wrong."

No further details concerning the probe have been released.

