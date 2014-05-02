Child recovering from dog attack - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Child recovering from dog attack

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - UPDATE: The mother of the 2-year-old boy contacted Channel 3, saying her son is expected to be okay, he just needed a few stitches to his upper lip.

She also says it was her friend's dog and he and the little boy often played together without any problems.

We're told the owner won't face any charges, but the dog, which she identifies as a 'bull terrier' is still being quarantined by animal control.  
A two-year-old child is recovering from a pit bull attack Friday night.

It happened just before six in Rossville, in a Wayne Lane cul de sac..

Neighbors say the child suffered a serious bite to her cheek.  We're told the injury will require plastic surgery.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says Animal Control is in charge of the investigation

The dog was taken away by authorities.

No word or condition on the child.

Or whether the dog owner could face  charges.
