Child recovering from dog attack

A two-year-old child is recovering from a pit bull attack Friday night.



It happened just before six in Rossville, in a Wayne Lane cul de sac..



Neighbors say the child suffered a serious bite to her cheek. We're told the injury will require plastic surgery.



The Walker County Sheriff's Office says Animal Control is in charge of the investigation



The dog was taken away by authorities.



