Weekend forecast: Clear for fun

Who can forget this first weekend of May last year?

Or maybe more apropos, who wants to remember?



Countless plans, events and sporting tournaments were either scrubbed, postponed, or outright canceled due to the wet stuff. East Ridge Parks & Recreation Director Stump Martin needs no reminder.

"I think every time we've had a soccer tournament it's rained! Now, it looks great! 157 teams coming in, we got baseball at the park, we have a fishing derby for kids in the park."



Meanwhile, out at the Chattanooga Lookouts old park, historic Engel Stadium, Chattanooga's "Kids on the Block" will hold it's "Do the Derby" party fundraiser, with of course, plenty of big screens and some mint julep.



There's another horse race related fundraiser set for the Scenic City Saturday, this one the "Talk Derby To Me" event, put on by the folks at Room In The Inn at Bluewater Grill downtown.

"We have a street closure , so we're in between the Bluewater Grill and the Sports Barn, and it's tented. Beautiful, pristine white tents just like the Kentucky Derby," says Room In The Inn Development Director Victoria Galen.



Galen may be better known for her numerous television acting credits such as "Nashville" and "Devious Maids", but says helping sell tickets for the charity's lone fundraiser is just as important. "That goes directly to Room In The Inn, it stays right here in Chattanooga at our facility," affirms Galen.



Want to hit the road?

Don't forget the 3 state, 3 Mountain Challenge, a 100-mile bicycle course that includes Sand, Raccoon and Lookout Mountains.

However, you get to Lookout Mountain, keep in mind the Southern Blooms Festival in it's fifth year at Rock City.



If you're not a landlubber and prefer to be riverside, there's the 8th annual Children Hospital's Dragon Boats festival, and our WRCB entry, 3 Stroke Lead, captained by Eyewitness News Anchor Matt Barbour.



There is also the fourth annual Valley Fest in Dunlap both Saturday and Sunday.

There's more music in downtown Chattanooga with "Motown Downtown" at the Bessie Smith Hall Saturday night, with proceeds going to help the Howard High Band.



And even more jams in Chickamauga, Georgia's "Down Home Days Festival.

