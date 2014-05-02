Pilot burned after small plane crash in Middlesboro Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 10:11 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 2, 2014 10:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A pilot was seriously injured in a small plane crash at the airport in Middlesboro on Friday.



According to a release from the Middlesboro Police Department, the crash happened just before 1 pm. When emergency crews arrived, the plane was on fire. Rescuers were able to pull the pilot from the wreckage. He was badly burned, but able to talk to first responders. He was flown by medical helicopter to UT Medical Center and is being transferred to Vanderbilt's burn center.



The pilot's name has not been released.



Investigators say the pilot took off from the Middlesboro-Bell County Airport bound for Texas, but some problem on board forced him to turn back to the airport. As he was approaching the runway, the pilot lost control and a wing struck the runway, causing the plane to veer off and catch fire.



The FAA will arrive on Saturday to investigate the crash.



The airport is currently closed and will not reopen until the FAA has completed their inspection.



