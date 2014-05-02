UAW opponents say union still trying to organize Chattanooga VW - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UAW opponents say union still trying to organize Chattanooga VW plant workers

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - An anti-United Auto Workers website is charging that the union continues to try to organize Chattanooga Volkswagen plant workers and is violating a neutrality agreement with the company.

The open letter was signed by “the Team Members of Volkswagen in Chattanooga who voted NO.” VW plant employees voted against aligning with the union in a February election by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin.

The letter is addressed to Gary Casteel, who headed union organizing at the plant for the UAW.

It complains about a letter Casteel sent to VW employees dated April 21, the day the UAW pulled its National Labor Relations Board appeal for a revote of the election.

