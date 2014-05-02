Beware of a person identifying himself as IRS agent on the phone Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 2, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

There's a scam going around that you should know about.



Victims have received calls from someone identifying themselves as an Internal Revenue Service officer.

They are then told they owe back taxes and the IRS is ready to take legal action if necessary.

The caller instructs the victim to buy a pre-paid card and transfer the money.

The IRS does not do business like this.

Call police if you are contacted by these scammers.

