GA man to be arraigned in 1974 Massachusetts slaying

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A 69-year-old Georgia man facing charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in Massachusetts four decades ago is scheduled to be arraigned next week.



Authorities say Lonzo Guthrie, of Austell, Georgia, is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Worcester Superior Court.



Prosecutors allege Guthrie killed 21-year-old Eileen Ferro in February 1974 the day after delivering furniture to her Shrewsbury home.



Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Guthrie, a former Worcester resident, was questioned during the original investigation. Guthrie was recently linked to the slaying when evidence from the scene matched a DNA sample he submitted after a California rape conviction.



Guthrie's public defender said he has not had a chance to talk to his client yet so could not comment on the case.



