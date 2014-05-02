Second grader claims he was handcuffed at school for misbehaving - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Second grader claims he was handcuffed at school for misbehaving

Posted: Updated:
(KSHB) - Our NBC News partners at KSHB are reporting that a Kansas City second grader said his school treated him like a criminal Wednesday by placing him in handcuffs simply because he was misbehaving.

"Some of the kids were messing with me," second grader Kalyb Primm Wiley said of what started the incident.

He said after his classmates teased and taunted him, he started screaming but never got physical with other students or teachers. And when the teacher couldn't calm him down, he said a school security officer took him to the principal’s office like a criminal.

"We were halfway down the hall, he put handcuffs on and twisted my wrists a little," Kalyb said.

"I don't think any 7-year-old should be in handcuffs unless he was armed with a weapon, or violent," Kalyb’s mother Tomesha Primm said.

Kalyb’s parents said his teacher called them when he was reportedly misbehaving. When his father showed up at the school’s front office, Kalyb was in handcuffs.

A spokesperson for the district said the officer followed proper procedures and this was a necessary step to ensure the safety of the student and others.
The district also said school security officers use handcuffs on children as a last resort and only when a situation gets out of hand to make sure everyone stays safe.

But according to Kalyb, handcuffs are not for kids-- only for the bad guys.

"Criminals, robbers, bank robbers, stealers," the second grader said. "Because kids are not that bad."

Kalyb’s parents want the district to re-evaluate their policy to make sure they don't treat young kids like criminals. They have taken him out of school and plan on moving their son to another district.

Read more at KSHB.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.