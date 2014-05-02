Second grader claims he was handcuffed at school for misbehaving



"We were halfway down the hall, he put handcuffs on and twisted my wrists a little," Kalyb said.



"I don't think any 7-year-old should be in handcuffs unless he was armed with a weapon, or violent," Kalyb’s mother Tomesha Primm said.



Kalyb’s parents said his teacher called them when he was reportedly misbehaving. When his father showed up at the school’s front office, Kalyb was in handcuffs.



A spokesperson for the district said the officer followed proper procedures and this was a necessary step to ensure the safety of the student and others.





But according to Kalyb, handcuffs are not for kids-- only for the bad guys.



"Criminals, robbers, bank robbers, stealers," the second grader said. "Because kids are not that bad."



Kalyb’s parents want the district to re-evaluate their policy to make sure they don't treat young kids like criminals. They have taken him out of school and plan on moving their son to another district.



He said after his classmates teased and taunted him, he started screaming but never got physical with other students or teachers. And when the teacher couldn't calm him down, he said a school security officer took him to the principal’s office like a criminal.