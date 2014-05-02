CDC confirms first case of MERS virus in American

By MIKE STOBBEAP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say a deadly virus from the Middle East has turned up for the first time in the U.S.

An American who works as health care worker in Saudi Arabia is hospitalized in Indiana with the MERS virus. Officials said Friday the man was diagnosed with Middle East respiratory syndrome after returning to the U.S. about a week ago.

Saudi Arabia was been the center of an outbreak of MERS, which surfaced two years ago. At least 400 cases have been reported, and more than 100 people have died. The virus has been found in camels, but officials don't know how it is spreading to humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the U.S. case to track down anyone he had close contact with recently.

