Archbishop in Atlanta restricts guns in church

ATLANTA (AP) - Roman Catholics will not be allowed to carry guns in church with a few exceptions.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory opposed a new law spearheaded by Georgia Republicans that will allow people to carry guns in churches if the congregation permits it. Right now, carrying a firearm in a house of worship is illegal.

Gregory wrote in a newspaper column that he will generally ban weapons at Catholic institutions. He said exceptions will be made for people who are authorized members of the military, law enforcement officials or otherwise designated by the government to guard the public.

The archbishop said the new legislation makes guns more available and could allow violence to escalate.

