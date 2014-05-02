Archbishop in Atlanta restricts guns in church - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Archbishop in Atlanta restricts guns in church

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Roman Catholics will not be allowed to carry guns in church with a few exceptions.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory opposed a new law spearheaded by Georgia Republicans that will allow people to carry guns in churches if the congregation permits it. Right now, carrying a firearm in a house of worship is illegal.

Gregory wrote in a newspaper column that he will generally ban weapons at Catholic institutions. He said exceptions will be made for people who are authorized members of the military, law enforcement officials or otherwise designated by the government to guard the public.

The archbishop said the new legislation makes guns more available and could allow violence to escalate.

On the Web: http://bit.ly/1mm1RNw

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.