Veterans honored at 65th annual Armed Forces Day Parade - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Veterans honored at 65th annual Armed Forces Day Parade

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council honored military personnel earlier on Friday at the 65th annual Armed Forces Day Parade. 

Area veterans groups, JROTC units, patriotic organizations and high school bands all took part in the parade. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.