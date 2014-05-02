Cops: Boy, 9, killed defending sister from rapist













“He felt like he was his sister’s protector,” Lightsey told the Times-Dispatch. “He was his sister’s keeper till his death.” Neighbor Tracy Lightsey said the brother and sister were inseparable. The family told her that the boy was trying to fight off the man. “Nobody expects something like this to happen to the babies in their family,” a relative, who declined to be identified, told WWBT. Relatives and neighbors gathered in a circle outside of the home in Richmond’s Southside on Thursday night. Police hunted for the suspect Thursday night. Initially, he was described as a white male with scraggly facial hair. But investigators said the victim was threatened by the assailant to give false information.

The boy tried to help his sister, and the suspect struck him in the head with a brick, police said. He died at the scene, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The girl was taken to the hospital.