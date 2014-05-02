Police: Man stabs parents to death using samurai swords

(WXIA) - Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting that authorities say a 39-year-old man stabbed his parents to death at a DeKalb County home on Thursday afternoon.Police said it happened at a home in the 3100 block of Pheasant Drive. According to DeKalb County Police Chief Cedric Alexander, the man, identified as Calvin Ray Jr., apparently used samurai swords to fatally stab his parents around noon.Ray fled the scene in a family vehicle but was later arrested at Chapel Park. Alexander said authorities have recovered the weapons allegedly used in the stabbing.A family member told 11Alive's Keith Whitney said there was no predictor of the type of violence that happened on Thursday.Police have released no motive.11Alive has learned that Ray has a criminal record dating back to 1998 for two misdemeanors. In 2007 he was arrested twice for felony aggravated assault. It's not known how those cases were adjudicated.Read more at