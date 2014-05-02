Now both have met their end: Teen died first, then the man with - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Now both have met their end: Teen died first, then the man with the gun

Source: Times Free Press, Kim Lowery, mother of 17-year-old Dalton McConathy, becomes emotional as she talks about her son's death Source: Times Free Press, Kim Lowery, mother of 17-year-old Dalton McConathy, becomes emotional as she talks about her son's death
RINGGOLD, GA (Times Free Press) - Behind the tall grass and the overgrown shrubbery, the natural green shields that blocked 2520 Post Oak Road from the outside world and the outside world from the Ringgold home, a man walked onto the front porch Thursday afternoon.

This was not the man who used to live there, 69-year-old Fred Steven Youngblood. No, this man did not exit the home holding a gun, as Youngblood did on Nov. 11, when a pair of teenagers stood in his backyard.

Youngblood snapped the trigger that day, shooting 17-year-old Dalton McConathy in the neck, killing him.

Two days after that, Youngblood again walked outside with a gun, this time to greet a Times Free Press reporter who knocked on his door.

