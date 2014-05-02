Fired Knox Co. officer wants his job back, says force used at pa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fired Knox Co. officer wants his job back, says force used at party not excessive

By Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOX COUNTY, TN (Knox News) - A Knox County sheriff’s officer fired for his actions while arresting a University of Tennessee student during a raucous party in Fort Sanders wants his job back.

And it appears Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones’ termination of Officer Frank Phillips conflicts with rules of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Merit System Council, which serves as a civil service board for employees.

Phillips, a 22-year veteran of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, was fired April 27. Jones fired the 47-year-old Phillips for his actions at a late-night party that drew officers from three agencies to quell a crowd of at least 800 that had filled a street, several front yards and even a rooftop.

Phillips helped in the about 11:50 p.m. Saturday arrest of Jarod Dotson, 21, on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication.

