TVA: Watts Bar set for December 2015 completion

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority says work on the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant has moved from large-scale construction to completion and testing of individual plant systems.

The federal agency announced a target completion date for the plant's Unit 2 reactor of December 2015. The update issued Friday covered the period from November 2013 to January 2014.

The facility is on course to become the nation's first new nuclear generating plant of the 21st century.

About 3,200 workers are on the Watts Bar 2 project, which will be TVA's seventh nuclear unit. Watts Bar 2 will add 1,100 megawatts of electricity, providing enough energy for approximately 650,000 homes.

TVA is the nation's largest public utility, supplying power to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

