Tart Blair's attorney says she can't be retried in 1999 Valentine's Day triple slaying

By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Though the right not to be tried twice for the same crime is a bedrock of constitutional law, prosecutors have re-indicted Twanna "Tart" Blair in the 1999 Valentine's Day triple murder five years after she was found not guilty in the case.

Her furious attorney has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment and punish prosecutors for what he calls "blatant, knowing and intentional disregard" of the law and Blair's civil rights.

"These are incredibly serious matters," said attorney Lee Davis.

"The district attorney is a constitutional officer. He has an obligation and a duty to carry out the law. This is a clear violation," Davis said.

