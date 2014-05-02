Blue dome in Atlanta skyline to reopen June 10

ATLANTA (AP) - Managers of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta have set June 10 as the date to reopen a landmark blue dome that once dominated Atlanta's skyline.

Polaris, the futuristic flying saucer-shaped restaurant and lounge atop the 22-story hotel, opened in 1967.

Its blue bubble-shaped top lit up the night sky and became a prominent symbol of downtown Atlanta in postcards and other images of the city's skyline, but has been vacant since 2004.

Hotel General Manager Peter McMahon said that when it reopens, Polaris will feature a bar that slowly rotates to give guests a panoramic view of the city.

The Hyatt Regency was Atlanta's first major hotel built downtown since the 1920s. Architects say its expansive atrium was the first of its kind.

