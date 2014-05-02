UPDATE: THP say trooper fired shots at fleeing suspects on I-75



Authorities said one of the suspects bailed out of the car, and officials managed to locate the other two in Loudon County shortly after the incident.



Officials haven't filed any charges against the driver Nessie Brotherton, 50, Daulton Brotherton, 19 and Ralph McNabb, 45. All three are in custody in the Loudon County Justice Center.



Officers found the suspects' car on Pond Creek Road.



"Well I was out here at the Philadelphia exit at the store, and I heard four or five gunshots go off. . . I was pulled off by officers - about a wagon-load of them coming through," said Miller.