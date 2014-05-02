UPDATE: THP say trooper fired shots at fleeing suspects on I-75 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: THP say trooper fired shots at fleeing suspects on I-75

By WBIR
THP cruisers and Loundon County Sheriff's vehicles at the scene this morning. WBIR photo THP cruisers and Loundon County Sheriff's vehicles at the scene this morning. WBIR photo
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -
UPDATE: (WBIR) All three suspects are in custody following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning on I-75 near the Philadelphia exit, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A trooper pulled the beige Buick sedan over for suspicion of DUI at about 8:15 a.m. Some sort of struggle happened before the car drove off. During the incident, the trooper fired shots, but officials don't know how many, according to a THP release.

Roger Miller of Philadelphia said he heard the gunshots.

"Well I was out here at the Philadelphia exit at the store, and I heard four or five gunshots go off. . . I was pulled off by officers - about a wagon-load of them coming through," said Miller.

Authorities said one of the suspects bailed out of the car, and officials managed to locate the other two in Loudon County shortly after the incident.

Officials haven't filed any charges against the driver Nessie Brotherton, 50, Daulton Brotherton, 19 and Ralph McNabb, 45. All three are in custody in the Loudon County Justice Center.

Officers found the suspects' car on Pond Creek Road.

