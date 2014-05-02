Owner wants rundown barge sold, but dispute may slow removal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Owner wants rundown barge sold, but dispute may slow removal

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
A former restaurant barge, purchased by Allen Casey and docked at his property on the North Shore of the Tennessee River for several years, is seen from the Olgiati Bridge. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press A former restaurant barge, purchased by Allen Casey and docked at his property on the North Shore of the Tennessee River for several years, is seen from the Olgiati Bridge. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Chattanooga businessman Allen Casey appears to be giving up on a dream to put an eatery on a riverfront barge.

But a dispute over ownership of the barge may cause the vessel to remain where it's moored past a federal deadline calling for its removal.

Attorneys for a Casey company and a group of former investors who are suing him are disputing who actually owns the rundown downtown barge, and the matter may have to be sorted out in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier ordered the barge, which has become a lightning rod of criticism due to its condition, to be removed by mid-May from its high-profile site next to a vacant tract of land across from Ross's Landing.

