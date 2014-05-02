Dirty hands and roaches found at one eatery; but a tie for a nea - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dirty hands and roaches found at one eatery; but a tie for a nearly perfect score

Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a spectacular week among the 40 restaurants inspected.

Restaurant employees are doing a great job lately taking pride in their work.

By the way, no failing grades to pass along. Remember we always give the low score and this week that's a 72. A failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

Hunan Wok on East 23rd Street gets the honor and employees need to do a better job in the kitchen according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon.

Inspectors found cooks not washing their hands, a lot of dented cans which cannot be used but must be replaced, the cutting boards need replacing and roaches were found in the kitchen. Once again they score a 72.

The high score of the week is a tie - hats off again to the employees at not one, but two Subway restaurants who bring in a 99. The stores on Brainerd Road and Highway 153 are celebrating tonight.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.

Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.

Enjoy your meal!
