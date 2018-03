Dirty hands and roaches found at one eatery; but a tie for a nearly perfect score

By the way, no failing grades to pass along. Remember we always give the low score and this week that's a 72. A failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

Dining out this weekend?The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a spectacular week among the 40 restaurants inspected.Restaurant employees are doing a great job lately taking pride in their work.Hunan Wok on East 23rd Street gets the honor and employees need to do a better job in the kitchen according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon.Inspectors found cooks not washing their hands, a lot of dented cans which cannot be used but must be replaced, the cutting boards need replacing and roaches were found in the kitchen. Once again they score a 72.The high score of the week is a tie - hats off again to the employees at not one, but two Subway restaurants who bring in a 99. The stores on Brainerd Road and Highway 153 are celebrating tonight.Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.Enjoy your meal!