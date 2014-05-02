Princes Harry and William spotted at famous Memphis restaurant





The princes are in Memphis reportedly to serve as ushers in their longtime friend Guy Pelly's wedding on Saturday. Pelly is marrying Holiday Inn hotel heiress Lizzy Wilson, who is from Memphis.





The wedding party was at Rendezvous in Downtown Memphis, where WMC Action News 5 caught up with Pelly and Wilson.





When asked if they are happy, they responded with "yes."





Read more from our NBC affiliate

Read more from our NBC affiliate WMC.

(WMC) - The royal watch is on: Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted at Charles Vergo's Rendezvous on Thursday night.