Neo-nazis rally cost taxpayers $23,000

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
By Yolanda Putman, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Police officers gather down the street from a rally held by the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement group Saturday, on the lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press Police officers gather down the street from a rally held by the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement group Saturday, on the lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Before the first of a couple of dozen neo-Nazis stepped foot on the Hamilton County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, the crowd of police and sheriff's deputies rivaled the hundreds of protesters on hand.

There were officers on horseback, on bikes, sitting in parked patrol cars in alleys and some dressed in street clothes to blend in with the crowd. They brought in bomb-sniffing dogs, a SWAT team, hostage negotiators and multiple busloads of sheriff's officers.

Across the country, the Detroit-based National Socialist Movement has set off arrests and riots that have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage in some of the towns they visit.

None of that happened in Chattanooga. Yet the peace came at a price -- $23,000.

