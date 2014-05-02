Neo-nazis rally cost taxpayers $23,000

Police officers gather down the street from a rally held by the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement group Saturday, on the lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press

There were officers on horseback, on bikes, sitting in parked patrol cars in alleys and some dressed in street clothes to blend in with the crowd. They brought in bomb-sniffing dogs, a SWAT team, hostage negotiators and multiple busloads of sheriff's officers.