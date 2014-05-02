Warm, awesome weather for the weekend

This weekend, high pressure will build in to our south, and give us more of a southerly component to our wind. That will bring a warm up to the area. Highs will reach the upper 70s Saturday, and the low to mid 80s Sunday. The sinking air associated with the high will also prevent cloud development and keep our skies mostly sunny.

Good Friday! Get outdoors as much as possible this weekend.We are done with the rainfall for a while. We will see some clouds this morning lifting in from the south. Those will clear a bit late this morning into the afternoon. More clouds will build this evening, but the chance of rain with these clouds is less than 20%. The high this afternoon will reach a cool, comfortable 71 degrees.Tonight, the clouds will clear out, and another cool morning will settle in with lows in the mid to upper 40s.All next week the pattern looks similar. Highs will stay in the mid 80s with sunshine all week.Looking ahead, the next chance of rain appears to be next Friday evening. We could see some of that rain lingering into NEXT weekend. Stay tuned.Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David KarnesFRIDAY:8am... Partly Cloudy, 47Noon... Mostly Sunny, 655pm... Partly Cloudy, 71