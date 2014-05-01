Krispy Kreme to reopen after 2 months of reconstruction Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 11:37 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 2, 2014 12:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Here's some sweet news. How about free doughnuts?



The Krispy Kreme on Brainerd Road has been under construction for the past two months. And Friday at 6:00 a.m. they'll open their doors complete with a 24-hour drive-thru.



Set those alarms, the first 25 people in line will get free doughnuts. A dozen free doughnuts, every month, for an entire year.

