Krispy Kreme to reopen after 2 months of reconstruction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Krispy Kreme to reopen after 2 months of reconstruction

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Here's some sweet news.  How about free doughnuts?

The Krispy Kreme on Brainerd Road has been under construction for the past two months. And Friday at 6:00 a.m. they'll open their doors complete with a 24-hour drive-thru.

Set those alarms, the first 25 people in line will get free doughnuts. A dozen free doughnuts, every month, for an entire year.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.