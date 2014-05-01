Dog wants to have fun; steals gloves Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 11:07 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 11:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Western Oregon University Wolves had an unexpected fan at their softball game Sunday.

A dog ran out on the field wanting to play.

The playful pooch just couldn't resist having a little fun of its own and pulled off a couple of steals not bases, but gloves.

First, it snags the shortstop's glove the heads to the outfield.

The dog ran around playing with his "catches."

Eventually, the dog hit the exit gate to search for its owners.

