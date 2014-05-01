The floor of 2014 St. Jude Dream Home is signed with well wishes Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 10:24 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 10:27 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

We're just about two weeks away from the grand opening of the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home.

Thursday was the floor signing. It's when several dream home sponsors and a patient literally sign the floor with well wishes.

Shaw Floors has donated all the floors, for all 30 dream homes nationwide.

For 100-dollars, you can buy a ticket for a chance to win the home.

About 52-hundred tickets have already been sold.

The dream home will be given away June 22nd.

