The floor of 2014 St. Jude Dream Home is signed with well wishes

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - We're just about two weeks away from the grand opening of the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home.
Thursday was the floor signing.  It's when several dream home sponsors and a patient literally sign the floor with well wishes.  
Shaw Floors has donated all the floors, for all 30 dream homes nationwide.  
For 100-dollars, you can buy a ticket for a chance to win the home.
About 52-hundred tickets have already been sold.
The dream home will be given away June 22nd.   
