TTU Bolts City For Suburbs

Thursday, May 1, 2014

" It's a good move, times are changing you know things are changing and new development is changing."



Tennessee Temple University student Sherell Caldwell says she welcomes the change coming to her school.

Moving from Chattanooga's inner city, to the suburbs of East Brainerd by 2015.



A plan that was on hold until the congregation of proposed new church partner, Woodland Park Baptist, voted to approve the agreement..



WPBC Administrative Pastor Steven McCary says by way of written statement: Culminating a 5 month process of prayer, and having received a clear confirmation with over 90% affirmation responses from the membership, the General Council of Elders gratefully and humbly announce their belief that God is moving us forward with the Tennessee Temple University partnership, which includes TTU moving their campus to WPBC campus and the sale of a

portion of WPBC property to TTU for their campus development.



Back on the current TTU campus, student Bree Smith believes moving will be good for all involved, "I think it is because the buildings are really old so we definitely need some new stuff ," says Smith.

