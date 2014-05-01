Early voting ends, now on to the primary election

7028 total votes cast

5081 Republican

1947 Democratic



Early voting has wrapped up in Hamilton County , and now it's on to the primary election.Here's a look at early voting totals through Wednesday:There are more than 219-thousand registered voters in Hamilton County. This means just over 3-percent cast their vote early.Officials expect next Tuesday's election to be one of the biggest in years, with 31 key races up for grabs.