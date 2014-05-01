Early voting ends, now on to the primary election - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early voting ends, now on to the primary election

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Early voting has wrapped up in Hamilton County , and now it's on to the primary election.

Here's a look at early voting totals through Wednesday:

  • 7028 total votes cast
  • 5081 Republican
  • 1947 Democratic
There are more than 219-thousand registered voters in Hamilton County.  This means just over 3-percent cast their vote early.
Officials expect next Tuesday's election to be one of the biggest in years, with 31 key races up for grabs.
      
