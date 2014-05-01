Fourth arrest made in Lookout Valley triple murder

A fourth arrest was made Wednesday night in the Lookout Valley triple murder.



A juvenile was arrested Thursday afternoon by Hamilton County Sheriff's detectives. The juvenile is charged with Accessory After the Fact and is being housed at the Juvenile Detention Center.



The investigation remains active and anyone having information concerning this case is encouraged to call (423) 209-8940 or email the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at tips@hcsheriff.gov.



