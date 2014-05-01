Verification continues of signatures continue in Councilman Anderson recall Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 6:53 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 6:59 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The controversy over city councilman Chris Anderson continues.

The Hamilton County Election Commission is still counting and trying to verify signatures in the effort to recall Councilman Chris Anderson.

Sixteen-hundred qualified names were needed by Tuesday's noon deadline to get the issue on the August ballot.

That morning, just under 800 were approved.

But, at the last minute, recall organizers turned-in what Kerry Steelman, Administrator of Elections, described to us as 'hundreds of pages of signatures' which have to be painstakingly verified.

As they are in the midst of county primary preparations, he says they may not complete the task until May 9th.

Anderson filed a lawsuit, in February, saying those trying to recall him are doing so because he's gay.

Recall organizers charge the District 7 Councilman was not fulfilling his promises to constituents.

