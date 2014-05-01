Thieves take off with thousands of dollars from I-75 Flea Market Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 6:22 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Fifteen-thousand dollars is missing in Rossville, Georgia.

The cash was stolen from the I-75 Flea Market.



After the Flea Market closed Sunday night the thieves smashed a glass door to break in. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the break-in happened sometime after 7:00 on Sunday night.

When the owners arrived around 7:30 Monday morning, they noticed the glass door on the left side of the building was smashed in.

The thieves took a safe in the store's office that was holding around 15-thousand dollars in cash. But they didn't get away with anything else.

Investigators say they aren't sure if it was a former employee, but believe it could be an inside job.

But they're not sure how many suspects to track down. Catoosa County's Sheriff says they're asking for the public's help.

