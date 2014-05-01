Suspect in high-speed chase sues THP over how it ended - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in high-speed chase sues THP over how it ended

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A high-speed chase caught on dashcam video is raising questions about the actions of a Tennessee state trooper, and now the state is being sued over how that pursuit ended.

The Channel 4 I-Team has been working to obtain this video for two years, and the district attorney just released it to us this month. Once we watched how the chase unfolded, we started investigating.

It was the middle of the afternoon in Cookeville right around the time students would be let out for the day when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a biker because his motorcycle wasn't registered.

But when the biker doesn't stop, a chase ensued through a parking lot, a busy residential area and at high speeds down a narrow country road.

