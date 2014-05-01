UPDATE: Upcoming road closures for the weekend

Starting Friday, several roadways will be temporarily blocked, or closed for the events and construction work, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Chattanooga Transportation Department.Interstate 24 westbound:
The resurfacing project will have lane closures starting Friday, May 2 at 10:00pm EDT and ending by Monday, May 5 at 6:00am EDT on the concrete bridge deck repairs on I-24 West at mile marker 163.2 and mile marker 161.7. Some work will also be done during night hours; expect some delays.
Market Street
: The curb lane of the 600 block of northbound Market Street will be closed from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon on Friday, May 2, 2014, for the installation and removal of the reviewing stand for the Armed Forces Parade. Market Street:
From Martin Luther King Boulevard to 12th Street will be closed from 8:30 am to 10:45 am for the Armed Forces Day Parade line up assembly. Market Street:
The intersecting cross streets (one block each side of Market Street) from Martin Luther King Boulevard to 3rd Street will be closed from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon for the Armed Forces Parade. 3rd Street between Broad Street and Market Street and Broad Street between Aquarium Way and 3rd Street will be closed from 10:15 am to 12:00 noon for the Armed Forces Parade disbursement. All times are approximate.
All streets should be open by 12:30 pm. Parking will be prohibited on Market Street along the parade route, on 6th Street between Market Street and Cherry Street and in the disbursement area of 3rd Street and northbound Broad Street. Parking will reopen as soon as possible after the parade. Custom Street:
Between Columbia Street and Lindsay Street will be closed from 2:00 pm on Friday, May 2, 2014 until 1:00 am on Saturday, May 3, 2014 for a block party event. ML King Boulevard:
Between Broad Street and Georgia Avenue and Market Street between East 8th Street and East 10th Street will be closed from 5:30 pm to 12:00 midnight on Friday, May 2, 2014 for the Nightfall Concert Series. The 800 block of Cherry Street will be closed at ML King Boulevard and will only be accessible from East 8th Street. There will be limited handicapped parking in the 900 block of Georgia Avenue on the Miller Park side on the meters covered with orange "reserved" bags. Reggie White Boulevard:
Between West 20th Street and the entrance to the Skate Park and West 19th Street between Reggie White Boulevard and Chestnut Street will be closed. here will be lane closures on Market Street and Broad Street:
Around West 26th Street from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 3, 2014 for the 3 State 3 Mountain Challenge. Please be cautious and watch for bicyclists riding the course along Broad Street, Market Street, Alton Park Blvd, Cummings Highway, St Elmo Avenue, Tennessee Avenue, West 40th Street, West 38th Street, and Wilson Road. Market Street:
Traffic at East 1st Street will be police-controlled to aid pedestrian crossing on Saturday, May 3, 2014 between 8:30 am and 12:00 noon for the Walk to Cure Diabetes. West 3rd Street:
between Broad Street and Market Street will be closed Saturday, May 3, 2014 from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm for the Tell Me Something Derby Party. Reggie White Boulevard:
between West 19th Street and the entrance to the Skate Park will be closed from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 4, 2014 for the Chattanooga Market.