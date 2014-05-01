Witness places triple murder suspects near scene Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 1:06 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 1:49 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Skyler Hudson Allen Wednesday. He was the last of three men wanted in the execution style slaying of three men in a Lookout Valley trailer park



Allen is facing three counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted murder in the April 9 fatal shootings of Jon Lang, John Morris and Caleb Boozer, according to Allen’s arrest affidavit.



Roughly 45 minutes prior to the shooting on Kelly’s Ferry Road a witness saw a black vehicle occupied by two males arrive at Allen’s Burgess Road home - that residence roughly a mile from the crime scene.



That same witness says he saw the three suspects leaving the home and carrying firearms to the vehicle.



We’ve also learned that investigators did speak with Allen, four days after the shooting but never identified exactly who they were looking for when the sheriff’s department released a suspect sketch for the public.



Derek Morse, 19, and a 15-year-old suspect, whose case is expected to be transferred to criminal court, also face homicide charges.



Both Morse and Allen are expected to appear before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell on May 8.



Investigators say the case remains open with more arrests possible.



