Walker Co. Special Olympics spotlights local students

The Special Olympics torch burned bright at Ridgeland High School Thursday. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com The Special Olympics torch burned bright at Ridgeland High School Thursday. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com
The Olympics return to Georgia and Channel 3.

Sort of.

Ridgeland High School hosted the annual Walker County Schools' Special Olympics Thursday morning. Almost 200 athletes from 16 different local elementary, middle and high schools participated in the games in front of more than 1,000 spectators. The event highlights those special Olympians who wouldn't otherwise get a chance to compete with their peers.

"This is what we like to call, their one day to shine, all the attention is on them, and we like to celebrate their success," said Pam Brady, Dept. Head of Special Education at Ridgeland High School. "Oh my goodness, we're treating this like a Friday night regional Ridgeland football game, so there will be 1,000 or more in attendance today."

This was the first year Ridgeland High School hosted the annual games. Every athlete got a gold medal.




