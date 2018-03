VIRAL VIDEO: Tiny hamsters eating tiny burritos

(WAFF) - What to do you feed an adorable hamster? Tiny burritos, of course!The video, uploaded on the HelloDenizen channel, shows the hamster sitting at a miniature table while a human chef prepares a meal of burritos.When the hamster is served the burritos, he stuffs them, one at a time, into his chubby cheeks. It's possibly the cutest viral video we've seen in recent memory.The video might leave you asking, "Is it ok for hamsters to eat burritos?" Turns out, the popular pets can be fed a wide variety of fruit and vegetables. A quick internet search didn't reveal if chicken and beans are ok for the little guy's tummy.Read more at WAFF's website