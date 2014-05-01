VW sales off in April; but Chattanooga-made Passat up - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

VW sales off in April; but Chattanooga-made Passat up

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Volkswagen of America today reported that April sales fell 8.4 percent over a year ago despite strong results for its diesel-powered vehicles.

Sales for the Chattanooga-made Passat rose 2.7 percent in the month over April 2013 as VW’s clean-diesel version of the midsize sedan accounted for 42 percent of the total. Passat’s April sales were 9,315.

“As we move through the year we are looking forward to the introduction of even more fuel efficient clean diesel engines, and importantly, the launch of the all-new Golf coming this summer,” said Mark McNabb, the company’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

Total VW sales were 30,831 for April.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.