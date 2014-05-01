GA's Lake Lanier full of water heading into summer

GAINESVILLE, GA (AP) - After recent droughts emptied Lake Lanier during the summer months, the northeast Georgia lake is now full heading into its busiest time.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/1klNHFc) that the lake level was at 1,071.6 feet as of Wednesday evening.

Joanna Cloud, executive director of the Gainesville-based Lake Lanier Association, says people are very happy with lake levels going into this summer.

National Weather Service officials say the Hall County area has gotten nearly 16 inches of rain this year so far, or about 3 inches less than the average.

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

