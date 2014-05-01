Year-long investigation has officials working to arrest over 50 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Year-long investigation has officials working to arrest over 50 people

(WBIR) After a year worth of investigation, six teams of law enforcement, spanning as far as Johnson City and even Chattanooga, will attempt to arrest more than 50 people in a drug sweep.

Fentress County Sheriff Tony Choate said all these cases involve drugs, mainly pills and morphine.

The investigation included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

