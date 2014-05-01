Dryer fire damages Dallas Bay home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dryer fire damages Dallas Bay home

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Dallas Bay home Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the house on Dallas Lake Road around 9:30. When they got there, they say the fire was coming from a dryer in the kitchen.

They contained the fire to the kitchen. Damages were estimated around $2,000.

No one was injured.
