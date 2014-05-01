Dryer fire damages Dallas Bay home Posted: Thursday, May 1, 2014 7:39 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 7:39 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Dallas Bay home Wednesday night.



Crews were dispatched to the house on Dallas Lake Road around 9:30. When they got there, they say the fire was coming from a dryer in the kitchen.



They contained the fire to the kitchen. Damages were estimated around $2,000.



No one was injured.

