Sunny and cooler weather settling in

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Thursday. What a great start to the month of May!
As we close the book on April, we need to be thankful for the rain. We had a good month with 5.47" of rain falling on the Tennessee Valley. The average rainfall for the month is 3.99". Looking ahead to May, which should be either a normal or slightly above normal rainfall month, we typically get about 4.05". That will do it for the rain for a while.
The average high for this time of year is 76 Degrees. We will stay well below that through Friday. Today expect a cool high of 70 degrees with sunny skies. Friday we start with a low of 46 and climb to 73 with scattered clouds in the afternoon.
This weekend looks great as we see southerly winds warming us up into the upper 70s Saturday, and the low 80s Sunday. Both days of the weekend will be dry and perfect for hanging out outdoors.
Next week, we will stay dry all week and highs will continue to climb. We will reach the mid 80s Monday and stay there all week.
THURSDAY:
8am... Sunny, 51
Noon... Sunny, 62
5pm... Sunny, 70