Ringgold man who shot teen for stealing has died - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ringgold man who shot teen for stealing has died

Posted: Updated:
COUNTY - Catoosa COUNTY - Catoosa
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - The man who killed a Ringgold teenager last year for attempting to steal scrap metal from the yard has died.

Fred Youngblood died suddenly Tuesday at a local hospital.

In December 17-year-old Dalton McConathy was shot and killed by homeowner Fred Youngblood after he and another teenager attempted to steal scrap metal from the yard. 
Youngblood told police he feared for his life and fired the gun in self-defense.   No charges were ever filed against Youngblood, even though the McConathy family had formed a petition to garner support for the case to be presented to a grand jury.  

The McConathy family released  a statement Wednesday:

"The family of Dalton McConathy would have preferred that Mr. Youngblood had lived to face justice for the unjustified murder of Dalton. Between the failure of the prosecution to charge him and this recent development, the family now mourns the now permanent denial of the application of justice.
The McConathy family does, however, offer condolences to the family of Mr. Youngblood for their personal loss."

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lane South Crest Chapel.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.