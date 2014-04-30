LaFayette Marine dies after a nearly 3 year long battle Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 10:33 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 9:44 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

United States Marine Sergeant Tyler Skelly was a real life hero for those who knew him.



Skelly was in and out of the hospital after having a seizure in 2011 while he was serving his second tour of duty in Bahrain.



He hit his head on the cement floor from the fall, causing his brain to bleed.



“I want to kiss his face and hold his hand and talk to him and tell him that I'm here," said his mother, Stacy Skelly, back in 2011 after Tyler was hurt.



Stacy Skelly stood by her son the whole way, watching over him, as he fought a difficult battle for his life.



Friends and family prayed for nearly three years that Skelly would make it through, as he worked towards healing.



"There have been a lot of steps back,but there's also been a lot of steps forward," said Travis Ruiz, a friend.



Skelly was taken back to the hospital recently as he began to experience respiratory distress.



Skelly's mother Stacy wrote on her son's prayer page that doctors believed his brain injury from 2011 was also worsening, causing a significant decline in his health.



His mother posted on Tuesday that her son had passed peacefully around 4:00 a.m., showing no signs of distress.



The prayer page in Skelly's honor filled with signs of support for the family, who know their hero is now watching over them.



Visitation for Skelly will be held at Ponders Funeral Home on Sunday night from 5:00-9:00 p.m.



The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with the burial at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga.



Skelly will have a full honors military funeral.



