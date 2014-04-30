Dalton Police seek man in child molestation case Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 10:28 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 7:23 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Dalton Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Carl Edward Belgon .



Belgon is wanted in connection with an incident that happened April 9th. A teenage girl was reported missing after not returning home from school. She returned home later that same evening and reported that she had engaged in sex acts with two men in an apartment at the Chalet Valley Apartments. She identified the men as Carl Belgon and 24 year old Anthony Deparrish Quinn.



Quinn was arrested the next day on charges of child molestation and statutory rape. Investigators obtained warrants for Belgon the same day.



Belgon's last known address was 122 Denali Drive in Calhoun.



Anyone with information regarding Belgon’s location is asked to please contact Detective Scott Murray at 706-278-9085, extension 148.



