Dalton Police seek man in child molestation case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police seek man in child molestation case

Posted: Updated:
DALTON, GA (WRCB) - The Dalton Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Carl Edward Belgon.

Belgon is wanted in connection with an incident that happened April 9th.  A teenage girl was reported missing after not returning home from school.  She returned home later that same evening and reported that she had engaged in sex acts with two men in an apartment at the Chalet Valley Apartments. She identified the men as Carl Belgon and 24 year old Anthony Deparrish Quinn. 

Quinn was arrested the next day on charges of child molestation and statutory rape.  Investigators obtained warrants for Belgon the same day.

Belgon's last known  address was 122 Denali Drive in Calhoun.

Anyone with information regarding Belgon’s location is asked to please contact Detective Scott Murray at 706-278-9085, extension 148. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.