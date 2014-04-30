Early reports state tornado hit Whitfield County Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 9:34 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 1:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Peachtree City, GA reports a EF-1 tornado hit in Whitfield County Monday.



The tornado was 50-yards-wide when it touched down 5-miles east of Cohutta and then headed northeast collapsing a chicken coop killing 16-thousand chickens.

The tornado also destroyed a farm structure. It then headed further northeast and grew wider to 100-yards where it snapped some trees and crossed into Tennessee.



The NWS estimates the winds peaked at 97 mph, leaving a more than 3 mile path when it hit around 11:05 Monday night.



No injuries or fatalities were reported.

