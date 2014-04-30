Early reports state tornado hit Whitfield County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early reports state tornado hit Whitfield County

Cohutta, GA (WRCB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Peachtree City, GA reports a EF-1 tornado hit in Whitfield County Monday.  

The tornado was 50-yards-wide when it touched down 5-miles east of Cohutta and then headed northeast collapsing a chicken coop killing 16-thousand chickens.  
The tornado also destroyed a farm structure.  It then headed further northeast and grew wider to 100-yards where it snapped some trees and crossed into Tennessee.

The NWS estimates the winds peaked at 97 mph, leaving a more than 3 mile path when it hit around 11:05 Monday night.  

No injuries or fatalities were reported.
