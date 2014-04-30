A special friendship renewed with friends meet after years of being apart Posted: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 9:00 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 9:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Siskin Children's Institute has worked with special needs children and their families as well as typically developing kids for more than 60 years.

Two of its former students recently had a surprise reunion as they prepare for the center's annual fundraiser.

Grant and Philip became big buddies during their preschool years at Siskin, but haven't seen each other much recently.

Over the weekend the two friends were reunited.

Grant and Philip thought they were just going to be fitted for clothes they will model at Thursday's Styleworks fashion show.

They say it was a big surprise to see each other and quickly renewed their friendship.



Grant, reunited with former Siskin classmate, "he's a good friend. All the qualities you would want with a friend, nice and kind and everything like that."



Philip, reunited with former Siskin classmate, "I've really missed him every since the last time I saw him in preschool and in the show."



Grant and Philip will be a part in the Styleworks annual luncheon and runway fashion show Thursday at the Chattanooga Convention Center, which benefits Siskin Children's Institute.







